I never got a film without giving auditions: Mallika Sherawat

In a recent interview, Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat revealed that she has never been a part of any film without going through an audition. She also added, in her latest project Rk/RKay, she went through a look and a screen test.

Speaking to a leading daily, Mallika said, “I have auditioned to get work. I didn’t ever land a film without going through that. Even Jackie Chan had auditioned several actresses before casting me in his film. The process was always there but I am not sure if it was followed strictly for industry kids. This time around, when Rajat approached me for his film, he took me through a proper look test and screen-test and had told me that if he is not convinced about it, I won’t get the part.”

Recently, on Instagram, Mallika has shared some updates about the film Rk/RKay in which she plays the role of Gulabo. Her post reads, “The Love Story of ‘Gulabo & Mahboob’ in my new film Rk/RKay directed by Rajat Kapoor is an ode to the romance of the 50’s & 60’s cinema”.

Mallika is known for her films like Khwahish (2003), Murder (2004), Pyaar Ke Side Effects (2006), etc. She also starred in Hollywood movies like Hisss (2010) and Politics of Love (2011).