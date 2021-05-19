If I get married, I won’t hide it: Geeta Kapur on marriage rumours

Choreographer Geeta Kapur recently left her fans confused after she posted photos of herself wearing a red traditional outfit with a sindoor (vermillion) on her forehead. It led to rumors of her tying the knot secretly. However, Geeta Kapur has issued a clarification in a recent interview. She said that when she gets married, she won’t hide it from anyone and isn’t looking to tie the knot any time soon because she lost her mother recently.

Geeta Kapur also revealed that she was wearing the sindoor to shoot for the dance reality show Super Dancer – Chapter 4 where she is seen as a judge.

Speaking to a leading daily, Geeta Kapur said, “No, I am not married!… if I get married, I won’t hide it at all. Plus, how can I be married right now, I have just lost my mother a few months back… I am very much sporting the sindoor. The pictures are from the latest episode of the dance reality show Super Dancer 4. The episode was about the evergreen heroines of Bollywood, and we were dressing up like them. So as the world knows how fond I am of Rekha Ji, I decided to dress up like her and since she wears sindoor, I too wore it.”

Geeta added that this is not the first time that she has applied vermilion. “I have worn it in the past too. Since I am a lord Shiva bhakt, I put it on every Monday after pooja. On other occasions like Holi too I have worn the sindoor. So putting sindoor is something that I have done several times in the past too.”