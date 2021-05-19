Mira Rajput shares pic of a child with oxygen mask, says ‘breaks my heart’

Recently, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput took to social media to express her disappointment and anger at the situation of the Covid-19 which has devastating the country’s health infrastructure and the lives of people.

Taking to the Instagram stories section, Mira shared a picture of a child with an oxygen mask, looking distraught, and wrote, “Breaks my heart. There is no excuse for this.”

Several Bollywood celebrities have come forward and joined hands with citizens to help the people in need. Mira is one of those celebrities who have been amplifying calls for help on social media. Last month, she also collaborated with Give India to help raise money to be used for Covid relief work.