PM Modi will visit Gujarat and Diu, review the damage caused by cyclone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Gujarat and Diu in just a few hours to take stock of damages caused by cyclone Tauktae. The Prime Minister scheduled to leave Delhi at 9.30 am on Wednesday and land at Bhavnagar, Gujarat. From Bhavnagar, the PM will proceed for an aerial survey of Una, Diu, Jafarabad and Mahuva. He will also hold a review meeting with CM Vijay Rupani and top officials of the State later in Ahmedabad.

Ahead of the PM’s visit, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday discussed with his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani the impact of Cyclone Tauktae in the state. It is the strongest cyclonic storm to impact Gujarat since 1998.

The cyclone, whose intensity had weakened by today but heavy rains are likely to continue, with wind speeds reaching 125 kilometre per hour, in several parts of the country. Cyclone Tauktae has impacted the weather conditions in several parts of Northern India. Many areas like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi are likely to witness rainfall in the coming few hours on Wednesday, said IMD.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected that Rajasthan will receive ‘light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places’ on 19 May.

Additionally, squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail over East Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat region during next 12 hours.