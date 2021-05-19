DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Security forces busts terrorist hideout; weapons recovered

May 19, 2021, 04:54 pm IST

Srinagar: The security forces had busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir. A joint team of  Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police has busted the terrorist hideout and recovered two foreign made pistols and bullets.

The weapons were recovered from  Mahra village in Surankote area in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces launched the raid after getting a specific input about the presence of militants in the area.

