Super Cyclone ‘Yash’: IMD forecasts heavy rainfall; issues alert

Kolkata: The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has Department has predicted that Super Cyclone ‘Yash’ is likely to make landfall in Sundarban areas between May 23 and May 25. The cyclone will then move towards Bangladesh.

IMD has issued a warning for fishermen. IMD has asked fishermen not to venture to the sea on May 23. Because of the formation of the depression, temperature is increasing in the areas of Gangetic West Bengal including Kolkata, South and North 24 parganas and it is likely to increase further.

Meanwhile, an ‘Orange’ alert for very heavy rain has been issued by IMD for the national capital on Wednesday. Strong winds with gusting up to 60 kilometers per hour are also expected, according to the IMD.