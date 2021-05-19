Woman threatens to commit suicide if husband doesn’t get Black Fungus injection

On Tuesday, a video of a lady threatening to leap off the roof of a hospital in Indore in Madhya Pradesh if her husband, affected by Mucormycosis or black fungus infection, doesn’t get an injection required for his treatment went viral.

The woman can be heard saying in the video, “I am speaking from Bombay Hospital. My husband is admitted to this hospital with a black fungus infection and has pain in his eyes and jaws. The injection (Amphotericin-B) is not available in this hospital. Where should I take him in this condition? If I don’t get the injection today, then I will jump off the roof of the hospital and commit suicide. I have no other option left.” The women addressed the video message to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state health minister Prabhu Ram Choudhary and Indore collector Manish Singh.

A hospital official said the woman’s 40-year-old husband had been administered Amphotericin-B injections but he would need more shots and this had left her disturbed.

Rahul Parasher, Bombay Hospital general manager said the woman was counselled but she is in a disturbed state of mind at present. Parasher explained, “Her husband has been administered 59 Amphotericin-B injections but his requirement is more. These injections are not available in the hospital at present and patients are being treated for Mucormycosis with other anti-fungal drugs”.

On Monday, a Minister had stated 122 sufferers had been admitted in Indore with Mucormycosis.

The scarcity of Amphotericin-B injections is being highlighted by patients as well as political leaders over the previous few days, including Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh who has written a letter on this difficulty to the Chief Minister.