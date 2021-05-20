BCCI announced annual contracts

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Annual Player Contracts. BCCI has announced the contracts for the women’s cricket team of the country. BCCI has reduced the contracted players to 19 from 22. BCCI has released the contract list of the Team India for the period from October 2020 to September 2021.

As per the contract, the Grade A players will get annual retainer fees of Rs 50 lakh, Grade B has an annual retainer fee of Rs 30 lakh. Grade C offers the retainer fees of INR 10 Lakhs.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet, her deputy Smriti and spin bowler Poonam have been handed Grade A retainership.

Grade A: (Rs 50 lakh): Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav.

Grade B : (Rs 30 lakh): Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues.

Grade C : (Rs 10 lakh): Mansi Joshi, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, Priya Punia, Richa Ghosh.