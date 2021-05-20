 Commodity Market: Gold prices edges higher

Mumbai: The price of precious metals- gold and silver- had edged higher in the commodity market. In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has surged again on Thursday. The price of sovereign gold has reached at Rs. 36,480 per 8 gram higher by Rs.120. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4560 higher by Rs.15. Gold prices remained firm at Rs.36,360 per 8 gram for last two days.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold were futures were down by 0.32% to Rs. 48,520 per 10 gram. Silver futures were also down by 0.4% to Rs.72,073 per kg. In the previous session, gold had hit a over 3-month high of Rs. 48,700 per 10 gram.

In the international markets, gold rates were flat at US dollar1,869.50 per ounce. On Wednesday, gold had hit a near four-month high of US dollar 1,889.75. World’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust’s holdings fell 0.5% to 1,031.27 tonnes.

Among other precious metals, silver eased 0.3% to US dollar 27.66, while platinum edged higher by 0.2% to US dollar 1,193.32.