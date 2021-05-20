Covid-19 Update: 1401 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in UAE. 1401 new coronavirus cases along with 1374 new recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours.

Till now 550,029 new coronavirus cases were reported in UAE. In this 530,085 people were recovered. The death toll is at 1639. At present there are 18,305 active cases in UAE. This comprises 3.3% of total cases. The recovery rate has reached at 96.4%. The fatality rate is at 0.3%.

Meanwhile, Dubai Airports said it is setting up a laboratory to conduct PCR tests which will produce results in just 3-4 hours and help improve passenger traffic flow through Dubai International. “We are going to establish a lab on the premise close to Terminal 2 where PCR tests will be processed and the results should be available in 3-4 hours,” said Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports.