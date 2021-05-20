Covid-19 Update:  Coronavirus cases decline in India

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases were declining in India. This was updated by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In the last 24 hours 2,76,070 new coronavirus cases along with 3,69,077 recoveries and 3874 deaths were reported in the country. In the last 24 hours more than 20.55 lakhs Covid-19 tests were conducted in India. This is the highest single-day tests so far.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 2,57,72,400. In this 2,23,55,440 people were recovered. The death toll stands at 2,66,207. At present there are 31,29,878 active cases.

Most number of cases was reported from Tamil Nadu with 34,875 cases. The state is followed by Karnataka with 34,281 cases, Maharashtra with 34,031 cases, Kerala with 32,762 cases and Andhra Pradesh with 23,160 cases. These five states had reported a total of 57.64 per cent of the new cases. Maximum casualties were reported in Maharashtra with 594 deaths, followed by Karnataka with 468 daily deaths.