FACT-CHECK; “Rs 1 lakh subsidy for people who get vaccinated”

Industrial wheels producer Ashok Leyland will give a life insurance cap of Rs 1 lakh besides medical insurance cover for all COVID-related therapy to the range of Rs 1 lakh to the on-roll workers of its channel associates between the second surge of the pandemic. An approximated 15,000-20,000 people are expected to be benefited from this drive, the company said. The Hinduja flagship has now moved out a slew of actions for its own employees in the light of the pandemic.

These involve financial support and increase of salary for six months to an employee’s family in case of death because of COVID, fixing up of teleconsultation appointments with doctors on board to let employees and their families reach out to them virtually and work from the home means for most of the officials, among others. In a statement to the channel partner, Vipin Sondhi, MD, and CEO, Ashok Leyland, said that the company has always regarded its channel partners and their workers as its extended family, and their health, safety, and well-being have always been the top preference.

“We stand by you in these times and as immediate support, we would like to announce a life insurance cover of Rs 1-lakh and a medical insurance cover, for all COVID-related medical treatment, to the extent of Rs 1-lakh for all your employees on a roll,” Sondhi said. He also asked the company’s channel associates to get vaccinated and also boost their employees as well for the same on war stability, continuing that the vaccination is the only means to break the chain. Ashok Leyland has been bringing out a vaccination drive for its employees against contagious viruses. On May 17, Ashok Leyland had said that about 75 percent of its 45-plus age group workers have been vaccinated while over age groups, 25 percent have been vaccinated.