‘Where is the injection’??? Southern beauty Nayanthara gets trolled after getting vaccinated

Chennai; Actress Nayanthara and husband Vignesh Shivan took their initial dose of Covid-19 vaccination on Tuesday. Vignesh took his Instagram page to share the photos of him and Nayanthara getting immunized. “Please please get vaccinated. Stay safe, stay indoors,” he captioned them. Between a large increase in coronavirus cases in the nation, celebrities from the Indian film field have been getting their vaccination doses for Covid-19 and inspiring people to get vaccinated.

Before, South movie celebrities Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Khushbu, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mahesh Babu, Suhasini Maniratnam, and Ramya Krishnan got their Covid-19 vaccination. Recently, Vignesh Shivan lined up a multi-starrer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni in the leading roles. Nayanthara has two more projects, Netrikann, and Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe in her kitty.