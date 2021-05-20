Mamata calls PM Modi’s meeting ‘super flop’, Suvendu Adhikari takes her on

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday hit back at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with CMs on the Covid situation as ‘super flop’. In a series of tweets, Adhikari launched a counterattack saying Mamata failed to attend any previous meeting with the PM and was now only busy in politicising the issue.

“Today, our respected CM @MamataOfficial has once again shown her total disinterest in administration. True to her style, she has politicised a meeting Hon’ble PM @narendramodi held with District Officials, where grassroots level practices to fight COVID-19 were being discussed,” Suvendu Adhikari said.

“To state clearly, PM @narendramodi has held numerous meetings with Chief Ministers in the last few months, how many did @MamataOfficial attend? ZERO. Now, she hijacks a PM-DM meet to say she was denied a chance to speak. Shameful!” he went on to add.

At the meeting which was addressed by PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee said she wasn’t permitted to speak. Mamata Banerjee said, “It was so unfortunate that after inviting the CMs, he did not talk to us. We were not allowed to speak.”

Mamata Banerjee further added, “Only some BJP chief ministers and the PM made small speeches and ended the meeting after this. It was a casual meeting.”

5 out of the 7 District Officials who spoke today belonged to non-BJP ruled states of Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and AP. Cooperative federalism is the firm commitment of PM @narendramodi unlike CM @MamataOfficial who only believes in confrontational federalism. — Suvendu Adhikari • ???????? ??????? (@SuvenduWB) May 20, 2021

Scoring back at Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari stated that while the CM has skipped many of PM Modi’s meetings with chief ministers and “now, she hijacks a PM-DM meet to say she was denied a chance to speak. Shameful!”

“5 out of the 7 District Officials who spoke today belonged to non-BJP ruled states of Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and AP. Cooperative federalism is the firm commitment of PM Narendra Modi unlike CM Mamata Banerjee who only believes in confrontational federalism,” he added.

Suvendu Adhikari, who beat Mamata Banerjee in the current assembly elections in Nandigram in a tough battle, also said, “West Bengal’s Covid numbers are miserable, but the Chief Minister wants to play politics. The TMC is still busy in gory victory dances and targeting opponents. It is better they get down to work because the great People of West Bengal are watching!”

Mamata Banerjee was also criticised by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and said, “Her conduct was very inappropriate and an attempt to derail the entire effort to combat Covid.”

“She alleges that only BJP-ruled states were allowed to speak, which is wrong. Earlier, DM from Telangana and other non-BJP states had taken part in the previous meeting. Today, she didn’t allow her South Paraganas DM to speak in the meeting,” added Ravi Shankar Prasad.

He further said, “She never attended the previous important meetings called by Niti Aayog or PM Modi. Today, she tried to disturb this proceeding. What is wrong in the PM meeting with the DM? The individual’s efforts should also be shared.”