‘Some parties are creating “fear and confusion” among the people’: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has came down heavily on Congress led opposition parties. The BJP leader accused that those who try to to use a ‘national calamity’ as a ‘political opportunity’ can never be well-wishers of the country.

“Those who are trying to use a ‘national calamity’ as a ‘political opportunity’ can never be well-wishers of the country. It is unfortunate that some people, instead of becoming a ‘part of solution’, are spreading ‘political pollution. They are creating “fear and confusion” among the people”, said minority affairs minister.

The union minister also said that those who were earlier questioning the world’s largest vaccination drive are now creating confusion over the vaccination policy.

” Be it coronavirus testing labs; testing capacity; coronavirus testing kits; dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, production of N-95 masks, PPE kits, ventilators and medical oxygen, the country has adequate facilities and resources to ensure good health and well-being of the people,” Naqvi said.