Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices had ended lower in the Indian share market for the second day in a row. BSE Sensex ended 338 points or 0.68% lower at 49,565. NSE Nifty settled 124 points or 0.83% lower at 14,906.

9 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth was neutral as 1,661 shares ended higher while 1,425 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were Cipla, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Petroleum, IndusInd Bank, Titan, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finserv, State Bank of India, HDFC, Infosys and UltraTech Cement. The top losers in the market were HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Hindalco, Coal India, Britannia Industries, ONGC, Indian Oil, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Power Grid, k, Hero MotoCorp, UPL, Tata Consumer Products and JSW Steel .