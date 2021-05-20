Thousands of people choose “Ayurveda” for Covid-19 recovery

While the world regards modern medicine as the solution to the Covid-19 disaster, many in the Nellore district and nearby regions are favoring Ayurveda. As per the reports, thousands have been rushing Krishnapatnam village in Muthukur mandal where a crowd extends Ayurveda treatment that assures to heal Covid, at free of cost. After the story went viral on social media, the district administration whirled into action and assigned an official team to the village. The administrators, who said they got an accurate reply concerning the Ayurvedic treatment from the public, will present a comprehensive report to the district collector shortly.

Bonigi Anandaiah, who is administering the procedure and a camp organizer, said the crowd of people to his camp was rising by the day, and that 20,000 people had now been given the medicines.“Medicinal herbs are used in their preparation. The treatment we offer is preventive as well as to cure infections. I am distributing the medicine for a month now. Around 20,000 people have taken it from the camp in Krishnapatnam already. My son had given me Rs 1 lakh initially, and now people donate herbs and other useful items needed for the preparation.”

The crew that was sent to Krishnapatnam included district panchayat officer Dhanalakshmi, RDO in-charge A.Suvarnamma, Nellore rural DSP Y Haranath Reddy, and AYUSH doctors. They collected samples, and spoke to the people at the campsite.“Response from the public was positive. AYUSH doctors have collected the samples and inspected the ingredients used in the preparation and diet suggested. A report will be submitted to the collector, which will be sent to the state government,” said Dhanalakshmi, and requested to the people to obey all Covid protocols at the camp.The organizers are dispensing medicines for infected patients as well as for the prevention of Covid spread. They told they use leaves, honey, pepper, green camphor, nutmeg, black cumin, and cinnamon to prepare the medicines, and also give eye drops. Relative of a Covid patient with critical breathing trouble from Gudur taluk in Kadapa district said that he is feeling well after taking the traditional medicine.

Read more; “Examine the veracity”; Rights group asks Prime Minister to probe into the nexus

“My brother was hospitalized in Rajampeta, where he was given two injections of a Covid drug. There was no change in his condition despite that. We came to know of the Ayurvedic treatment being offered at Krishnapatnam. Here, two drops of a solution were poured on his eyes, and medicine was given for oral consumption. He is stable now,” the kin said.?Meantime, Sarvepalli MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy said he has asked for a report from the district administrators. “Bonigi Anandaiah and his friends are distributing Ayurvedic medicines since the last month at free of cost. There are no side effects, as per the preliminary reports,” he added.