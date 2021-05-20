“Examine the veracity”; Rights group asks Prime Minister to probe into the nexus

Manipur; A rights group based on Manipur has sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi into large-scale fraud in the State’s tribal councils with the police inquiry into the nexus between members of these councils and extremists making no progress. Connecting important reports, the Movement for People’s Rights Forum, Manipur (MPRFM) had a few days ago written to the Prime Minister emphasizing the misappropriation of 143.77 crores over six independent district councils (ADCs).

These ADCs are Chandel, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Senapati, Tamenglong, and Ukhrul in as many mountain districts. The MPRFM told the Centre had been giving funds to these ADCs for the all-around improvement of communities. But 143.77 crore approved in 2017-18 by the 14th Finance Commission was “misappropriated and wrongfully used by the public servants in connivance with the elected members” of the individual ADCs.

The schemes such as inter-village roads, water reservoirs, public toilets, street lighting, playgrounds, and advancement of primary schools given to a circle were never completed, the MPRFM said. The memorandum, endorsed by MRPFM convener Gonmei Kiropou and secretary P.R. Amos, indicated numerous cases of exploitation and asked for an investigation by agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation since the Centre straightly discovers the ADCs.

Manipur-based conservatives activist Wahengbam Joykumar Singh said the nexus between the chosen ADC members and extremists appeared to the front in August 2020 when the extremist National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) declared a warning directing all activists to retreat their RTI applications against the Senapati ADC members.“At least three RTI activists from the hills have taken refuge in Imphal but that does not insulate them from any harm,” Mr. Singh told The Hindu, continuing that he had on May 15 filed a complaint with the State’s Director-General of Police against the NSCN (I-M) and Senapati ADC chief Khapudang for frightening four RTI users with death.

He had filed a related complaint with the Inspector-General of Assam Rifles (South) on April 29 and the Director-General of the National Investigation Agency on May 9. On April 24, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had recorded his grievance against the warning to the four Senapati-based villagers who managed RTI to ask for data about expenditure on public schemes.

The four are identified as Kh. Enoch of Phaibung village, P. Johnson Samo of Taphou Phyamai, S.P. Benjamin of Ngari Raidulomai, and P.R. Amos of Khabung Khunou village. The NSCN (I-M) “arrested” Mr. Enoch, abused him in custody for eight days, and even excerpted a penalty of 1.5 lakh from him, Mr. Singh said in the complaint.

On April 26, the Manipur Information Commission indicated the complaint filed with the NHRC and asked the State police chief to “examine the veracity” of reports of threatening of RTI users in the Senapati district. Executives in Imphal said the Senapati district had been reviewing the charges but they had not got any feedback because of the lockdown. The Manipur police are weak in regions managed by the NSCN (I-M).