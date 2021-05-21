Kolkata: Popular singer Arijit Singh’s mother Aditi Singh passed away after battling COVID-19 for a few days. She breathed her last at AMRI hospital in Kolkata on Thursday due to a cerebral stroke.

A 52-year-old Aditi Singh was admitted to the hospital for the treatment of COVID-19 and tested negative for the virus on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke on Thursday around 11 pm.

A hospital source confirmed the news of the demise of Aditi Singh and said: “She passed away last night around 11 pm. Aditi Singh, admitted with COVID, was put on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation). She tested negative on Monday but succumbed to a cerebral stroke last night.”

Several celebs took to social media to offer their condolences to the singer’s mother who was extremely critical in her last days. Earlier, the news of her hospitalisation was first shared by actress Swastika Mukherjee and filmmaker Srijit Mukherji. The celebrities had shared on their respective social media handles that the singer’s mother is in need of ‘A negative’ blood donor when she was diagnosed with the deadly disease a few days back.

Arijit Singh became a household name after his song from Aashiqui 2, Tum Hi Ho, became a massive hit.