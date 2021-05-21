Avoid using Syringes from Chinese firms, Warns FDA

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday asked healthcare providers to stop using certain syringes and needles manufactured by Chinese medical device maker Guangdong Haiou Medical Apparatus Co (HAIOU).

The FDA said it has received information about quality issues, including certain HAIOU needles detaching from the syringe and getting stuck to the patient’s arm after injection and a few incidents involving accidental needlestick injuries to healthcare providers.

The FDA issued an import alert on April 30, to prevent these syringe and needle configurations from entering the United States.

The agency has recommended against use of two of HAIOU’s syringe-needle combinations – 1mL syringe with 25Gx 1-inch needle and the 1mL syringe with 23G x 1-inch needle – until further notice.