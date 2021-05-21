Covid-19 Update; Recovery rate reaches 87.2% in India

New Delhi: The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has reached at 87.2% in India, This was updated by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The fatality rate remained at 1.1%. Meanwhile, 259,551 new coronavirus cases along with 3,57,295 recoveries and 4,209 new deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. This is for the fifth consecutive day that the country is reporting new cases below 3 lakh.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 26,031,991. The total recoveries now stand at 2,27,12,735 . The death toll is at 291,331. At present there are 30,27,925 active cases .

Also Read: Pilot killed as MiG-21 fighter jet of IAF crashes in Punjab

A total of 19,18,79,503 people have been vaccinated so far in the country. In this 14,82,754 people were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 32,44,17,870 samples have been tested up to May 20 for Covid-19. Of these 20,61,683 samples were tested on Thursday.