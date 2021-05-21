‘How to prevent ‘Black Fungus’: AIIMS directors list three key factors

New Delhi: Randeep Guleria, the director of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has listed three key factors to prevent the spread of ‘Black Fungus’ infection. Black Fungus or or mucormycosis infection which primarily infects the Covid-19 patients has till now claimed more than 7,000 lives in India.

.”Three factors are very important- good control of blood sugar levels, those on steroids must monitor blood sugar levels regularly, and be careful about when to give steroids and their dosage. Uncontrolled diabetes with Covid can also predispose to the development of mucormycosis,” said Randeep Guleria.

Also Read: Noted environmentalist Sundarlal Bahuguna dies of Covid

“Those given high doses of steroids when not indicated can lead to high blood sugar levels and a high chance of mucormycosis,” said Randeep Guleria.

Many states in the country like Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan declared the infection a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Act after a letter from the Centre.