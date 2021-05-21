State government extended lockdown; issues new guidelines

Panaji: A state government in the country has decided to extend the lockdown imposed in the state. Goa state government has extended the lockdown imposed in the state. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has announced this on Friday.

The lockdown has been extended till May 31. The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting. Go imposed a 15-day long curfew from May 9, 2021.

“We are extending state curfew to May 31. Norms will continue as they were. We don’t want to mix up the two infections. A separate treatment protocol will be worked out for mucormycosis patients,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

As per the guidelines, all activities including social, political, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural functions and other congregations; a gathering of five or more persons in public places and use of buses except for people going for duty or medical emergencies (with a maximum capacity of 50 per cent) will be prohibited.