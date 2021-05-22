‘A pawn in China’s malfeasance’ ; Republican lawmakers accuse “Apple”

US House Representatives have reprimanded what they define Apple’s “gradual and near-total capitulation” to China over way to its customer’s information and called on CEO Tim Cook to review Apple’s business deals with the nation. Republicans Ken Buck, Scott Fitzgerald, Burgess Owens, and Dan Bishop said that Apple “extends to grant to the Chinese government’s orders,” in a letter to Cook sent on Thursday, and later posted on Twitter.

A New York Times investigation issued said that Cook had authorized the use of servers held by Chinese state-owned firms to save user data and had consented to exclude encryption technology from Apple’s data server centers, according to current and past Apple employees who spoke to the statement.” We urge you to consider Apple’s position as a pawn in China’s malfeasance,” the letter said. When reached for remark, Apple named Insider to a report it executed to the NYT reacting to its inquiry.

Apple also admitted to reviewing about 50,000 apps from its App Store, and company representatives were tasked with recognizing apps that might annoy the Chinese government. The congressmen said that the firm “has entwined itself with the very rights abuses it claims to oppose.”The tech giant stated that it has “never compromised the security of our users or their data in China or anywhere we operate,” in the report. “We retain the power of the encryption codes for our users’ data,” the company said in the statement. “Since our Chinese data centers are our newest, they feature our very latest and most sophisticated protections.”Apple said that it had removed apps from its App Store to abide by China’s laws.” These decisions are not always easy, and we may not agree with the laws that shape them,” it said in the report.