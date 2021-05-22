After New York and Tokyo, TCS third co-innovation hub in Europe

Tata Consultancy Services has launched a co-innovation and advanced research centre in Amsterdam to bring together an ecosystem of partners from academia, government institutions, start-ups and technology providers.

TCS Pace Port Amsterdam has been designed to help customers navigate their growth and transformation journeys and will serve as a hub for TCS teams to co-innovate with European customers. Pace Port Amsterdam is the third co-innovation centre by the company after New York and Tokyo in a global network of physical-digital innovation hubs.

“TCS believes that collaborative innovation, harnessing the collective knowledge of an ecosystem of partners can help companies realise their purpose and build a greater future,” said Sapthagiri Chapalapalli, Head of TCS Europe.

“The global network of TCS Pace Ports ignites collaborative experimentation, research, rapid product prototyping, and continuous learning pushing current boundaries and driving business transformations through the application of cutting-edge digital technologies”, the statement added.

The centre will also provide rapid prototyping capabilities with a clear focus on building greater futures by finding and creating sustainable solutions.

India’s largest IT services player, Tata Consultancy Serv­ices (TCS), said in its annual report for financial year 2020-21 (FY21) that in a highly fragmented global market, it has grown at twice the rate of market growth over the last decade.

TCS is among the largest IT services providers globally, with a market share of 1.6 per cent, it said the company in its annual report.