Covid positive mothers delivered healthy babies in Assam, all babies tested negative

In this pandemic situation, at a time when there is negativity all around with news of mortality coming now and then, there are also reasons to smile and keep hopes alive. From mothers who are admitted at hospitals in Assam with COVID-19, five newborn babies have fought the battle against Covid and have come in this world testing negative.

From Assam Medical College and Hospital at Dibrugarh, came the first case. where a COVID positive mother delivered twins and both babies are healthy and have tested negative after birth.

On May 18 at midnight the lady was admitted to AMCH. She was COVID positive and was in the advanced stage of delivery. She conceived through IVF and was 35 weeks pregnant which is one week in advance of the normal period. It was a challenging duty for the entire medical team at AMCH.

Assistant Professor of AMCH, Dr Pulok Kalita, told Times Now that instantly after the lady was admitted, a team was created from all the departments to manage the case and on the morning of 19 May, the lady delivered twins in the operation theatre of the hospital.

The male baby weighs 2.5kg and the female is 2.3kg, both healthy and tested Covid negative. Now both the babies are receiving phototherapy along with their covid positive mother.

Similarly, at Silchar Medical College and Hospital at Silchar, three other Covid positive mothers delivered 3 healthy and Covid negative babies on 21st May.

The Covid situation in Assam is no better than the rest of the country. on May 21, the state recognised 6066 cases through 103158 tests conducted and reported 81 deaths in 24 hours. Assam at present has 52816 active cases and 4987 discharged during the second wave of the pandemic.