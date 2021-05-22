Cyclone Yass: Indian Railway cancels several trains

Kolkata: Indian Railway has cancelled several trains. The trains were cancelled due to the Cyclone Yass.

“ In view of the impending Cyclone Yass, North Frontier Railway, South Western Railway, East Coast Railway, South Eastern Railway and South Western Railway has notified the temporary cancellation of Special Trains”, said a notification posted on Twitter.

Temporary cancellation of train services in view of #YaasCyclone pic.twitter.com/ZGdLMH6ixJ — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) May 22, 2021

As per the national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and is expected to Odisha and West Bengal coasts on May 26 . A low-pressure area formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining north Andaman Sea on Saturday.