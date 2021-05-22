DH Latest NewsWest BengalLatest News

Cyclone Yass: Indian Railway cancels several trains

May 22, 2021, 11:56 pm IST

Kolkata: Indian Railway has cancelled several trains. The trains were cancelled due to the Cyclone Yass.

“ In view of the impending Cyclone Yass, North Frontier Railway, South Western Railway, East Coast Railway, South Eastern Railway and South Western Railway has notified the temporary cancellation of Special  Trains”, said a notification posted on Twitter.

As per the national weather forecasting agency, the  India Meteorological Department (IMD), the  Cyclone Yaas is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and is expected to Odisha and West Bengal coasts on May 26 . A low-pressure area formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining north Andaman Sea on Saturday.

