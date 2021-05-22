DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Jawan martyred, 2 injured in an encounter with terrorists

Ita Nagar:  A soldier of  Assam Rifles was martyred  and  two soldiers were  injured in an encounter with the terrorists. The encounter took place  in the Longvi village under Nampong circle in Arunachal Pradesh near the  India-Myanmar border.

As per reports, the terrorists belonging to National Socialist Council of Nagalim (K-YA) were behind the attack.  The encounter is underway.

“A column of Assam Rifles was launched to carry out an operation. Around 9 am, the soldiers came under heavy firing in which a rifleman, identified as  Avatar Chakma died due to bullet injuries. The injured, identified as Rifleman Bablu and Rifleman Baldev, have been airlifted and taken to army hospital,” said  Changlang SP Mihin Gambo .

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

