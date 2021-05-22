Jawan martyred, 2 injured in an encounter with terrorists

Ita Nagar: A soldier of Assam Rifles was martyred and two soldiers were injured in an encounter with the terrorists. The encounter took place in the Longvi village under Nampong circle in Arunachal Pradesh near the India-Myanmar border.

As per reports, the terrorists belonging to National Socialist Council of Nagalim (K-YA) were behind the attack. The encounter is underway.

Also Read: Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar arrested in murder case

“A column of Assam Rifles was launched to carry out an operation. Around 9 am, the soldiers came under heavy firing in which a rifleman, identified as Avatar Chakma died due to bullet injuries. The injured, identified as Rifleman Bablu and Rifleman Baldev, have been airlifted and taken to army hospital,” said Changlang SP Mihin Gambo .