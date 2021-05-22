Lego Group has unveiled its first LGBTQ-themed set : ‘Everyone is Awesome’

The discourse around LGBTQ community and the acceptance of its members, the Lego Group has unveiled ‘Everyone is Awesome’, its first-ever LGBTQ-themed set, ahead of its launch during the upcoming Pride Month in June. Lego fans can build castles, jungles and entire town centers with the right set of bricks. But from June, the company will launch a brand new product its first ever.

The 346-piece model stands 10.24 cm tall with a depth of 12.80 cm — a perfect fit for most shelves or window sills. It will be available through LEGO.com and LEGO branded stores.

As it is understood, the iconic rainbow flag is used as a symbol of love and acceptance by the LGBTQIA+ community, and as such, the set — which hits the Lego online store June 1 will includes 11 monochrome figures, each with its own hairstyle and a distinct colour of the rainbow.

In an official statement available on the company’s website, set designer Matthew Ashton, vice president design said: “I wanted to create a model that symbolises inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love. Everyone is unique, and with a little more love, acceptance and understanding in the world, we can all feel more free to be our true AWESOME selves! This model shows that we care, and that we truly believe ‘Everyone is awesome’!”

He further said the set is a celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community within the LEGO Group, and among the brand’s adult fans. “I am fortunate to be a part of a proud, supportive and passionate community of colleagues and fans. We share love for creativity and self-expression through LEGO bricks and this set is a way to show my gratitude for all the love and inspiration that is constantly shared.”

During his two decades at Lego, Ashton has developed multiple sets and was involved in executive production of “The Lego Movie.”

The “Everyone Is Awesome” set comes as the wider toy industry takes steps to make iconic children’s products more inclusive. In 2020 Mattel, the company behind Barbie dolls, unveiled a range which included a doll with no hair and one with the skin condition vitiligo. Mattel also produced a separate doll line in 2019 called “Creatable World,” which featured gender-inclusive toys.