People find it easy to walk away: Rithvik Dhanjani on managing relationships

Television actor Rithvik Dhanjani recently in an interview spoke about taking a different career route as an actor and why he feels that, “In a relationship, the reins of your happiness should be in your hands.” The actor shot to fame from his daily soap Sushant Singh Rajput starrer ‘Pavitra Rishta’. He had played a crucial part in the show for two and a half years and received much accolades and fame due to a fine performance.

After the show, he chose not to follow any fictional and rather made his name in the anchoring of reality shows. He is currently hosting a dance reality show called Super Dancer Chapter 4.

Emphasizing choices as a professional actor, Rithvik said, “My two-and-a-half-year stint on Pavitra Rishta made me realize that if I ever take up another daily soap, I’ll have to love it as much if not more. For now, I am enjoying my role as an anchor. It’s easy to choose something in your comfort zone, but I became an actor to live different lives in one lifetime. I always look for a script that puts me in a spot as an actor. The magic, thrill, and challenge are incomparable.”

Furthermore, he spoke about how he believes in mending the relationships more than breaking them considering it’s a lost art in the young generation. “I believe that adjustments are a part of life. Nowadays, it has become easy for people to walk away, as they have many options. Earlier, we were taught that if a glass is broken, it has to be fixed, not thrown away. I belong to that old school of thought.”