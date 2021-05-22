Possibility of a third wave; CM warns not to give up vigilance

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Covid has reached the peak of the second phase and there is a possibility of a third wave and caution should not be given up. The virus that can survive over the vaccine can spread to the third wave. “This is a crucial time for hospitals,” he said.

It is safe for those who have taken a single dose. But such people can also be carriers. People who get the vaccine get sick because they have a related disease. Care should be taken in case of related diseases. Covid can be considered to have passed the peak of the second wave. Severe morbidity and mortality are on the rise. Therefore, this is a crucial time for hospitals, he said.

At the same time, the CM said there was no need to worry about black fungus. Black fungus is a rare disease. More may be reported in the coming days. It is seen in patients with severe diabetes. Therefore, patients with severe diabetes should be careful.

The CM said that self-medication and treatment of unauthorized fake doctors should be avoided. The CM said that more than the earlier black fungus disease has not been confirmed in the state and there is no need to worry.