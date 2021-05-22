Security forces busted terror hideout in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces had busted a terror hideout in Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces also recovered heavy cache of arms and ammunition.

A joint team of Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police conducted a search operation in the Qasba village near the Line of Control in Poonch district in the state after getting a specific input about the presence of militants in the area. The security forces seized an AK-56 assault rifle, a magazine with 30 rounds, and two Chinese pistols and a magazine from the terrorist hideout.

This is the third such recovery in a fortnight. Earlier, 19 hand grenades were seized from another terrorist hideout in the Phagla area of Surankote on May 9. On May 18, two pistols and 11 rounds of ammunition were seized from Mahra village of Surankote.