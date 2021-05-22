She is holding up fine: Anupam Kher shares health updates of Kirron Kher

Actor Anupam Kher shares his wife Kirron Kher’s health updates as she is currently having treatment for multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. In a recent interview, he said that Kirron is getting better but the cancer treatment is difficult.

While interacting the actor shared, “Kirron’s health is improving. It’s a tough treatment. She often says that the lockdown and Covid situation has made things difficult. Patients going through this treatment need something to distract themselves. She can’t go out or meet people, but the good part is that Kirron is on her way to better health.”

He added, “She is holding up fine. There are days when she is positive and then there are days when the chemotherapy impacts her state in many ways. We are all trying our best and she is doing it, too.”

Anupam opened up about Kirron’s illness in April. After the diagnosis, Anupam Kher quit his American TV series New Amsterdam to be with his wife in these testing times.