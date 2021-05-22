‘Toolkit Case: Police send notice to former Chief Minister

Raipur: Chhattisgarh police has send notice to former Chief Minister of the state and senior BJP leader Raman Singh in the ‘Toolkit Case’ Police has asked the senior leader to be remain present at his residence on May 24 for recording his statement in the case. Police send notice on a complaint registered by students wing of Congress.

The Chhattisgarh police informed that they want to know whether the Twitter account @drramansingh belongs to Raman Singh and also from where he got documents titled as AICC Research Project or Cornering Narendra Modi and BJP on COVID management, and the communication between other accused regarding the use of hashtag ‘CongressToolkitExposed’ on social media.

Police has registered the FIR on May 19 after Akash Sharma, the president of the National Students’ Union of India’s (NSUI) Chhattisgarh unit lodged a complaint. FIR has been registered against Raman Singh, BJP leader Sambit Patra and others for allegedly spreading fake news.

BJP, leaders has earlier alleged that Congress has developed a ‘toolkit’ to attack union government over Covid-19 situation.

