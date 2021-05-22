“Triple-lockdown in Kerala”; Restrictions lifted in 3 districts

Kerala; The government has determined to stretch the lockdown in the state. The statewide lockdown, which started on May 8, has been continued till May 30, Sunday. This is the second time that the government is extending the lockdown. While the first lockdown period was till May 16, the government prolonged it till May 23, and now, till May 30. All current restrictions related to the lockdown will prevail in effect, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said at a press meet on May 21.

The triple lockdown in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram will be raised on the morning of May 22, Saturday. Malappuram district will remain to be under triple lockdown. Before, triple lockdown had been in place in four districts Ernakulam, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Malappuram while the general lockdown was stretched till May 23. Triple lockdown notices to a three-phased containment policy that involves three stages (‘locks’). In the initial stage, strict lockdown will be enforced in the Corporation frontier. In the second step, the lockdown will be inflicted in regions with clusters of COVID-19 cases. The third stage of the plan to include the COVID-19 range will be executed in the houses of persons with COVID-19.”The Test Positivity Rate in the districts where triple lockdown was imposed has become below 25%, except in Malappuram. Active cases have also come down in these districts. Considering this, triple lockdown will be lifted in Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Thiruvananthapuram districts. Triple lockdown in Malappuram will continue. In other districts, except Malappuram, the lockdown restrictions will continue,” said Pinarayi Vijayan.

On May 21, Kerala reported 29,673 new COVID-19 cases. The TPR attains at 23.18 %. Test Positivity Rate (TPR) indicates the percentage of people within a group examining positive for the virus.”The TPR and the number of cases have been reducing in all districts except Malappuram. Malappuram’s TRP remains the highest in the state, at 28.75 %. More stringent measures are needed in the district, including scaling up the policing system. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order will evaluate in person the situation in Malappuram while Inspector General of Police will station in Malappuram to ensure the measures are implemented,” the CM said.