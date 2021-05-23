11-year-old with autism sets World Record for largest mental math multiplication

Sanaa Hiremath, an 11-year-old girl from Florida has set a Guinness World Record for the largest mental arithmetic multiplication after she solved a 12-digit math problem without a calculator, pen, or paper. She was diagnosed with autism when she was two years old. After Sanaa’s parents started to homeschooled her, they identified an unusual interest in her for mathematics.

Sanaa’s mother Priya Hiremath said, “One day when I was doing second-grade homework, we introduced the concept of multiplication for her for the very first time and she was able to answer instantly.”Her father Uday added, “She’s not just being a human calculator, she can actually solve complex problems.”

Astonishingly, Sanaa failed her math test in second grade because of autism. Elaborating the same, her father said, “they tested her on math. They gave her pencil and paper and told her to write 1-20 and she could not because she can’t hold the pencil because she has fine grip, she has poor motor issues”.

According to her parents, Sanaa’s pediatrician was impressed with her skills. She encourages the girl’s parents to check if their daughter’s gift could be a record.

Sanaa had to multiple 12 digits in under 10 minutes. When the officials picked up the number she was not allowed to be in the room. Then she was blindfolded on her way to her testing location.

Sanaa is now homeschooled by her mother. The parents plan to work with Sanaa to improve on areas where she struggles.