Actor Keerthy Suresh and Ashok Selvan gets first shot of Covid vaccine

As India is passing through the devastating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, many people are getting vaccinated. The latest to join the list is Keerthy Suresh and Ashok Selvan. They took their first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine at a private hospital in Chennai.

Keerthy Suresh took to Instagram to inform her fans that she has taken a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Sharing a photo of herself getting the vaccine from a medical professional and also urged everyone to get vaccinated. She can be seen wearing a double mask for her hospital visit.

Along with the photo, the actress wrote, “#TakeTheJab (sic),” with a syringe and green tick stickers.

Ashok Selvan got his shot of the Covid-19 vaccine yesterday on May 22. The actor said that he feels good to take a step in the right direction.

With a picture of himself, he wrote, “I had my own fear and doubts about getting the vaccine. I spent a lot of time talking to my doctor friends and experts in the medical fraternity and it was clear that taking the vaccine the one thing that can break the chain and make this place a safe place for everyone. Until everyone is safe, no one is safe. And took my first jab today, definitely feels good to take a step in the right direction (sic).”

Several celebrities including actor Nayanthara, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, actors Gautham Karthik and Radhika Apte, among others have taken their first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine in the past week and have also urged fans who are eligible to get vaccinated.