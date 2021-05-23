Full flight of Aussies lands in Darwin from India

The second return flight, carrying 165 Australians trapped in India, has arrived in Darwin.

QF112 flight start off from New Delhi’s international airport on time at 8.05 pm (00.35 am Sunday AEST) and landed in the Northern Territory just before 10 am (AEST).

For two weeks the passengers have to spend in the Howard Springs quarantine facility, and afterwards, they can join the approximately 80 Australians who arrived on the first repatriation flight last weekend.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, no Aussies have turned away from this second flight due to a positive COVID-19 test.

After the first flight, which landed in Darwin last Saturday, arrived half-full after 72 passengers were turned away over test results.

48 people were tested positive for the virus and another 24 family members were considered to have close contacts.

Finally, there were 80 Australians on board the flight, having paid $1500 for their seat plus $3000 for quarantine.

Still, now there are 11,000 Australians trying to get out of India, which is yet seeing over 4000 deaths a day and over 250,000 new cases daily amid their current COVID-19 crisis.