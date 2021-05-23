Melbourne mask blitz: Commuters to be fined $200

Melbourne: Passengers who resist wearing masks on public transport will have to pay a $200 fine from tomorrow. It was reported in a new police strategy targeting people violating coronavirus restrictions.

The barrage comes after the announcement of new developments which suggest that just half of all passengers on public transport around Melbourne have been wearing face coverings in the last month, associated with about 88 per cent of people complying last November.

For handing out face masks for anybody who is not wearing them, officers and protective service officers will be riding trams, trains and buses, especially in the morning and afternoon peaks.

If someone refuses to wear a mask, they will be provided with an on-the-spot $200 fine.

This blitz will start from tomorrow and will be there for two weeks.

A recent COVID alarm that left the state and authorities on the brink, this new announcement was made.

In May beginning, a Melbourne man who tested positive for COVID-19 visited a Woolworths, 7-Eleven and a restaurant and possibly infected all those areas.

Coronavirus remnants were then identified in wastewater in Melbourne’s north, with evidence picked up at testing sites in the Epping and Wollert area.

Officials are asking anybody with potential COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath, and loss or change in taste and smell, to get tested.

In Victoria since mid-2020 face masks have been compulsory on public transport.