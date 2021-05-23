Petrol, diesel prices hiked again

Thiruvananthapuram: The prices of petroleum fuels were hiked again by the public sector oil companies. In Kerala, the price of petrol increased by 16 paise per litre and diesel by 28 paise per litre. Thus the price of petrol has reached at Rs.93.31 per litre and diesel at Rs. 88.60 per litre. This is the twelfth time this month when oil retailers have increased fuel prices across the country since May 4, 2021.

Meanwhile, the price of petrol has crossed Rs.100 mark in many parts of the country. Petrol has reached at Rs. 104.18 per litre in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan. Other regions where petrol prices are above Rs. 100 per litre include Jaisalmer, Banswara, Anuppur, Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Rewa, Ratnagiri, Aurangabad, and Parbhani.

Public sector oil companies like Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revises domestic fuel prices on a daily basis. Changes in fuel prices are implemented at 6 am every day. Fuel rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT).