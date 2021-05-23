Shahid has his own separate bond with Misha and Zain: Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput, wife of Shahid Kapoor recently talked about her parenting skills during an Instagram Live she conducted for her 2.6 million followers.

On May 22, Mira went live on Instagram and interacted with her followers. Her conversation was focused on embracing motherhood and parenting one’s child the right way amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the interaction was going on, a user asked Mira about the relationship of Shahid with the kids and she replied with a thought she had read a couple of days back. She said that a father’s job is not to fill in when the mother is not around. A father has his own set of duties and his own relationship with the young adults in the family. A father should have an equal relationship as the mother and not to take up any responsibilities only to relieve the mother for a day.

Furthermore, the celebrity wife said, Shahid has his own bond with their kids Misha and Zain and there are a certain set of activities that they like to do only with him.

Apart from Shahid and the kids, Mira also talked about matters regarding punishing the kids, teaching them about the COVID crisis, and more.