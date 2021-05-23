State government to introduce ‘Cow Protection Bill’

Guwahati: Assam state government is planning to introduce a bill to protect cows. Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi informed that the government will introduce the bill in the next assembly session.

“I am happy to inform you that my government plans to introduce the Cow Protection Bill in the next assembly session. The proposed bill envisages imposition of complete ban on transport of cattle outside the state. We will adopt a zero-toleration policy and enforce stringent punishment for offenders. Once passed, Assam will join other states of the country who have passed similar bills”, said Jagdish Mukhi while addressing the first session of 15th Legislative Assembly.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh state government has introduced similar laws.