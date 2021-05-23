Three leopards, half-eaten carcass of a stray dog found in Mysuru

Mysuru: On Saturday, carcasses of three leopards, including a leopardess aged 4-5 years along with male and female leopards aged approximately 8-10 months were found near Belavadi Lake on Mysuru outskirts, said the Karnataka Forest Department.

The locals of the area informed the officials of the Sub-Zonal Forest of Ilavala Branch and the Mysuru Regional Forest Division about the matter. Soon after they reached the spot.

During an inspection by Mysuru Deputy Conservator of Forests Dr. K C Prashanth Kumar, a half-eaten carcass of a stray dog laced with the poisonous matter was found near the dead leopards. Prima facie, it was observed that insecticide has been sprayed on the carcass. The autopsy report shows that traces of dog meat were found in the abdomen of the leopards.

Earlier around three days ago, five leopards including a leopardess and its offsprings were seen in the BEML campus in Koorgalli near Belavadi. However, forest officials are yet to confirm whether the carcasses discovered on Saturday are the same big cats.

The DCF said an investigation is going on and the samples from carcass of leopard and stray dog have been sent to Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals in Bengaluru and to the FSL lab in Mysuru. He added, “We will be monitoring the BEML premises to ascertain whether they are the same leopards.” Sources suspect it to be the handiwork of those residing in the neighborhood.