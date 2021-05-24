An emirate in UAE eases Covid-19 restrictions

Ajman: An emirate in UAE has decided to ease some Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the emirate. Ajman has decided to ease the restrictions. This was announced by National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority in Ajman.

The authority has decided to allow parties and weddings in hotels and banquet halls from June 1. But everybody attending the functions must strictly follow the Covid-19 safety protocols. All attendees and staff of such facilities must have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The authority has informed that a maximum of 100 people will be allowed to attend a party or a wedding. Each table must not have more than five persons.