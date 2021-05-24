DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Covid-19Update: Coronavirus cases declines in India

May 24, 2021, 11:12 am IST

New Delhi: New coronavirus cases were declining in India. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the country. Meanwhile, 2,22,315 new coronavirus cases along with  3,02,544 recoveries and 4454 deaths due to the infection were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

The death toll due to coronavirus infection has crossed 3 lakh in India. The death toll is at 3,03,720. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has now surged to 2,67,52,447.  The total recoveries now stands at 237,28,011. At present there  27,20,716 active cases in India.

Till now  19,60,51,962 people were  vaccinated against Covid-19 in India. The test  positivity rate has declined in the country. The test positivity rate declined   to 11.34% from 24.83% . The positivity rate has decline by around 55% in just 14 days.

