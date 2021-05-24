Covid-19Update: Coronavirus cases declines in India

New Delhi: New coronavirus cases were declining in India. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the country. Meanwhile, 2,22,315 new coronavirus cases along with 3,02,544 recoveries and 4454 deaths due to the infection were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

The death toll due to coronavirus infection has crossed 3 lakh in India. The death toll is at 3,03,720. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has now surged to 2,67,52,447. The total recoveries now stands at 237,28,011. At present there 27,20,716 active cases in India.

Also Read: Refused to issue e-pass” ; Hundreds of vehicles stranded at state border

Till now 19,60,51,962 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in India. The test positivity rate has declined in the country. The test positivity rate declined to 11.34% from 24.83% . The positivity rate has decline by around 55% in just 14 days.