Cyclone Yass: Indian Railway cancels more trains

Kolkata: The Indian Railway has cancelled more trains. The trains were cancelled due to the Cyloen Yass. The Indian Railway cancelled 25 trains ude to the Cylcone Yass. Railway has cancelled trains from May 25 to May 29. The cancelled trains include Ernakulam-Patna, Thiruvananthapuram- Silchar.

Eastern Railway has cancelled 25 trains due to the Cyclone. The cancelled trains include Guwahati-Bangalore Cant, Muzaffarpur-Yesvantpur, Ernakulam-Patna, New Tinsukia-Tambaram, Bhagalpur-Yesvantpur among others. Earlier on Saturday, Railway has cancelled 10 special trains. The East Coast Railway has also cancelled 74 trains originating or terminating from Bhubaneswar and Puri.

As per the national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) the Cyclone Yass will intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the Odisha and the West Bengal coasts on May 26. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authoruty (KSDMA) has announced high alert in Kerala.