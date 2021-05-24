Cyclone Yass Update: The India Meteorological Department issues heavy rainfall warning for 8 states

Kolkata: The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heavy rainfall in eight states in the country. The IMD in its weather bulletin said that the Cyclone Yass will cause widespread rainfall in 8 states on the coming days. The Cyclone Yass will intensify into a ‘Severe Cyclonic Storm’ in the next 24 hours .

“The Deep Depression over East-central Bay of Bengal remained practically stationary during past 6 hours, intensified into Cyclonic Storm ‘Yaas’ and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of Monday over East-central Bay of Bengal near latitude 16.3°N and longitude 89.7°E, about 600 km north-northwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 540 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 650 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha) and 630 km south southeast of Digha (West Bengal),” the IMD said in a bulletin.

Also Read: “West Bengal Governor is the butcher of the Indian Constitution”

The India Meteorological Department rainfall at most places In West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh , Bihar, Assam and Meghaalya on May 25 to 27.