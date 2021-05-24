Goa Board Class 10 exams cancelled, decision on class 12 exams in 2 days

Goa: The Goa government has cancelled the state board examination for Class 10 students, in view of the increase in number of Covid-19 cases across the country, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. He also informed that a decision on Class 12 board exams will be taken within two days.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant added, students who were to appear for the class 10 exams will be promoted on basis of internal exams held in academic year 2020-21. “Those failing in one or two subjects can appear for ATKT (Allowed To Keep Terms) examination. Those who want to opt for Science and Diploma streams will have to undergo a one-day examination, which will be conducted by the Goa Board. Students will be informed 15 days in advance about this one-day examination.” ‘Private students’, (those who study in night schools or schools for dropouts) will have to undergo a one-day or three-day exam, the dates of which would be announced later, CM said.