Haryana government extended lockdown restrictions

On Sunday, the Haryana government extended the Covid-19 lockdown in the state by a week which is till 5 am on May 31.

The state government had first imposed the lockdown termed “Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana” on May 3 for a week till May 10, which was extended thrice. State Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan issued orders pertaining to the extension of lockdown for another one week.

“Standalone shops are allowed to open during the day when the night curfew is not in operation and other shops are allowed to open from 7 am to 12 pm in two groups on an odd-even basis. Shops with odd numbers will be allowed to open on odd dates and shops with even numbers on even dates,” said in the order.

After the implementation of the lockdown, the number of fresh Covid cases and fatalities have come down significantly in the state.