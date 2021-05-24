How to use mask correctly?: CM Pinarayi Vijayan giving instructions

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the use of masks is the most effective way to prevent the spread of Covid. He warned that the unscientific use of masks could lead to diseases. While using cloth masks, wash them thoroughly after use and dry them in the sun.

In the rainy season, even if it is dry, the iron box should be used to remove moisture. The surgical mask should be used only once. It can be used for six to eight hours. When buying N95 masks, buy at least five masks at a time. Once used, it should be kept on a paper cover. The first mask can be used again on the sixth day after keeping the same with the other four masks.

It can be used three times in this way. Do not use masks more than that or continuously. The unscientific disease is also linked to the use of masks and black fungus disease. The Chief Minister also requested that masks be used properly to prevent black fungal diseases.